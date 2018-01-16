Here's your favorite Hogwarts headmaster, minus the long white beard and half-moon glasses

Published 1:31 PM, January 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The official social media pages of Pottermore recently shared photos of the upcoming film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, giving us a glimpse of the young Albus Dumbledore, played in fine form by Jude Law.

The wizard who would eventually become Hogwarts' greatest headmaster and Harry Potter's mentor is as charming as ever, wearing a classic suit instead of the flowy wizard's robes all Potterheads know him by.

Other photos shared by Pottermore show characters returning from the first Fantastic Beasts film: auror Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), no-maj ally Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), and dark magician Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who was arrested at the end of the first film.

An earlier photo shared by Fantastic Beasts on Twitter showed other characters that will be appearing in the film: Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), who was presumed dead at the end of the first movie; Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz), Newt's former lover; Maledictus (Claudia Kim), a cursed wizard; and Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), Newt's brother.

Production on the film seems to be in full swing, though it has not been without controversy, particularly when it comes to the involvement of Depp. Many viewers criticized his inclusion in the cast, due to previous accusations of domestic abuse against him by ex-wife Amber Heard. However, Fantastic Beasts creator and screenwriter JK Rowling defended the casting choice.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to premiere in the United States on November 16 this year. – Rappler.com