PLUS: Xian shares who he thinks may walk away with a Binibining Pilipinas crown

Published 9:00 PM, January 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Xian Lim will once again lend his voice to Britain’s most beloved literary bear in Paddington 2.

According to Xian, he was given the freedom to experiment in terms of voice acting. He shared that while he played with the idea of using a British accent, as the original voice actor Ben Whishaw, he felt that it would only come off as unnatural.

“We have the liberty of making it our own interpretation. S’yempre (Of course) we can’t really go against sa script… instead sa delivery puwede siyang baguhin (you can change how it's delivered). I think ‘yun ‘yung naging (that what made it) tedious. Pinagkaabalahan talaga namin ng dubbing supervisor is the delivery (The dubbing supervisor and I were busy figuring out how to do the delivery).”

Although dubbing for Paddington 2 only took two days, Xian shared that it was a very meticulous process. He explained that they had to replay the movie countless of times to make sure that they didn’t miss out on any important detail.

While Xian is no stranger to dubbing, first lending his voice to the original movie in 2014, there were still several challenges along the way. (READ: Xian Lim on his childhood, Kim, and 'Paddington')

“'Yung day one it took more than 10 hours kasi paulit-ulit talaga namin siyang ginagawa. Pagkatapos ng isang pasada, uulitin namin. So, I guess naririnig ko ‘yung sarili ko, naju-judge ko rin ‘yung sarili ko. Nalalaman ko kung ano ‘yung dapat baguhin sa intonation… Siguro dun sa process you get to know about how you speak. Ibang iba ‘yung voice acting that’s why I have so much respect for voice actors and dubbers.”

(On day one, it took more than 10 hours because we had to repeat it so many times. After one round, we would do it again. So, I guess I while I am hearing myself, I'm also judging myself. I would find out what I need to change in terms of intonation... I guess with the process, you get to know about how you speak. Voice acting is totally different that's why I have so much respect for voice actors and dubbers.)

While the first movie delved on the establishment of Paddington’s character, the second one will unveil his fun and crazy side. According to Xian, he was able to relate to Paddington being a fish out of out water in the first movie, and to him eventually accepting himself and all his flaws in the sequel.

“He’s a bear in the middle of a city. I sometimes feel that way. I guess growing up an only child, I always use that as an example kasi parang (like) growing up, ‘di ako masyadong na-expose sa maraming tao (I was not exposed that much to a lot of people) and our family is very very small. Most of the time, kasama ko lang nanay at lola (I was often with with my mom and grandmother). I can relate to that side of Paddington. Up to now, naa-amaze ako (I'm amazed) with big crowds kasi (because) that’s something out of my comfort zone and something na hindi ko kinalakihan (I did not grow up with). Kasi some people, sanay na sanay na talaga sila sa maraming tao tuwing may family gatherings. Ako kasi, I’m always on my own ( Because some people, they're used to having so many people around during family gatherings. As for me, I'm always on my own). ”

“[In the second movie], he’s more at home with the Browns – the family that adopted him from the jungles of Peru. So I think, sometimes, he’s just being himself: a bear. He’s not afraid. Ginagawa niya lahat (He's doing everything). I can relate kasi I’m at a point in my life where I’m ready to take on anything.”

The potential Binibining Pilipinas 2018 queen

Xian shared that he will be honored to host Binibining Pilipinas 2018, given the opportunity. According to him, after hosting the coronation night for 4 years, he developed a much higher level of respect for the candidates, seeing firsthand all the challenges they have to overcome.

“It’s a different world. Hindi lang siya (It's not just) from an outsiders point of view. We see na rarampa lang. Parang ‘Ang dali naman ng gagawin nila. Maglalakad lang sila. Magpo-pose.’ (We see them walk onstage. Like it's so easy to do. They would walk and then pose.) But no, the girls are doing so much work. It’s an understatement when you say they’re trying to improve. Ang dami nilang ginagawa (They do so many things.) Ang saya lang kasi na (it's just nice because) it gave a whole different level of respect to all the candidates sa process ng beauty pageant mismo, being a host for how many years.”

While Xian isn’t one to play favorites, he noticed that among the candidates, Catriona Gray was getting a lot of attention on social media.

“I saw na si Catriona Gray, trending and ang galing lang na all out ‘yung support (trending and the support is excellent). I’m not gonna be bias, just to clarify things, I don’t have any favorites but I think isa siya sa mga maiingay ngayon and isa siya sa mga contenders (she's one of the most popular candidates online and one of the big contenders). I’m sure [the] Binibining Pilipinas [judges], they’re gonna choose very wisely and fairly naman sa lahat ng (to all of the) candidates.” – Rappler.com