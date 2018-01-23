The movie stars Piolo Pascual and Shaina Magdayao

Published 9:00 PM, January 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Lav Diaz's movie Ang Panahon ng Halimaw (Season of the Devil) is in competition at the 68th Berlinale (Berlin) Film Festival.

According to a release on the Berlinale website, the movie will have its world premiere at the festival. The event is scheduled to be held from February 15 to 25.

The movie, shot in black and white, stars Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao, Angel Aquino, Bituin Escalante, Pinky Amador, and more.

On Facebook, Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra expressed her happiness over the news of Lav's movie.

"Woohoo. It's official. Philippines goes to Berlinale!!! Lav Diaz's Ang Panahon ng Halimaw makes its world premiere in Main Competition at the 68th Berlinale – Berlin International Film Festival and Film Development Council of the Philippines is in full support of this year's entries!

Congratulations! From our Rotterdam entries and now... Berlinale. 2018 is off to an amazing start."

According to a report from Inquirer, the movie is a rock-opera, set during the martial law era.

Ang Panahon ng Halimaw marks Piolo and Lav's return to the Berlinale. In 2016, the two, along with John Lloyd Cruz, appeared in the festival for Hele Sa Hiwagang Hapis, which won the Silver Bear: Alfred Bauer Prize for a feature film. – Rappler.com