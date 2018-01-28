The movie stars McCoy de Leon, directed by Jason Paul Laxamana

Published 3:02 PM, January 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After its successful run at the 2017 ToFarm Film Festival, independent sci-film Instalado returned to Cine Lokal last Friday, January 26.

Directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, Instalado is set at a time where, rather than pay for education, people can have knowledge directly installed into their brains. No need for late night studying. No exams. No tuition fees.

Believing that this is his only way out of poverty, Victor (McCoy de Leon) decided to abandon his life as a farmer and work as a housekeep to raise money for the installation.

Curious to know more? Here are 5 things you need to know about Instalado:

1. Instalado won 6 awards at the 2017 ToFarm Film Festival.

The indie sci-fim film won 3rd Best Picture, People’s Choice, Best Sound, and Best Production Design at the ToFarm Film Festival. Francis Magundayao and Barbara Miguel also won best supporting actor and best supporting actress, respectively.

2. Instalado is not your typical advocacy film

By opting to do a sci-fi movie, Jason was able to set Instalado apart from every other local advocacy films you’ve seen in the past. It’s not your average documentary showing the challenges of farm life, highlighting the major differences between the rich and the poor, in an attempt to gain sympathy from the audience. Rather, the director attempted to dig deeper into the human psychology and make the audience question their beliefs and desires.

3. Just from reading the screenplay, ToFarm head Maryo J. Delos Reyes knew they had a hit on their hands

After reading the screenplay for Instalado, Maryo had a feeling that the movie will be shortlisted by the selection committee. According to him, Jason’s innovative approach to storytelling served as an inspiration to other filmmakers. He shared that Jason was able to prove that advocacy films need not be “boring” in nature.

“'Yung push ng pagpapakita ng isang klase ng adbokasiya tungkol sa agrikultura, napakahirap talaga nito na bigyan ng entertainment value. ‘Yung ginawa ni Jason is very innovative… it’s something refreshing,” he said.

(The drive to show an advocacy about agriculture is very hard to put entertainment value. What Jason did is very innovative...it's something refreshing.)

The press conference was also one of the final events the famed director attended before his death on Saturday, January 27.

4. Instalado was made with only P1.5 million budget

Jason has been sitting on the story of Instalado since 2012. According to him, several film festivals turned him down because the concept was just “too far fetched” for most organizers. That is why when he finally received the go signal from ToFarm, the pressure was daunting, to say the least. It did not help that he had to make his dream sci-fi movie on a limited budget.

“Na-pressure kasi, ‘Eto na ba ‘yun? Gagawa na tayo ng local sci-fi film?’ Ayun, ginawa na lang namin with the available resources we had. Of course P1.5 million isn’t an ideal budget for a science fiction film pero tinawid natin.”

(It was pressruing. Was this it? Are we making a local sci-fi film? So we did it with the available resources we had. Of course P1.5 million isn't an ideal budget for a science fiction film but we were able to do it.)

“It’s not something often told about. Kung siguro mas malaki pang film, kung nadagdagan pa ‘yung budget, mas malawak pang special effects ang magagawa (If the film was big, it had more funding, the special effects would have been wide and better).”

5. Instalado marks Mccoy de Leon’s first lead role in a movie

Although he’s had several acting workshops, McCoy admitted that working on an independent film is a different challenge altogether. The Hashtag member explained that, before taking the role, he understood the limitations of the project but still decided to accept it, thinking that it will help him widen his horizons.

McCoy added that he developed a newfound respect and admirations for farmers.

“Lalo ko silang na-appreciate kasi nadama ko ‘yung ginagawa nila pang araw-araw. Ganun pala yung pakiramdam! Sobrang na-appreciate ko lahat, ‘yung pamumuhay nila.”

(I learned to appreciate them more because I felt how they work everyday. I was like that's how it felt. I learned to appreciate how they live.)

Catch Instalado at SM Mall of Asia, Megamall, North Edsa, Fairview, Southmall, Bacoor, Sta. Mesa, and Bacoor. – Rappler.com