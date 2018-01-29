Cher performs the song 'Fernando' in 'Mama Mia Here We Go Again'

Published 1:30 PM, January 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The sequel to Mama Mia is coming to the big screen this year with no less than the iconic Cher as part of the already star-studded cast.

In a new TV spot posted online during the Grammys 2018, Cher, who plays Donna Sheridan's (Meryl Streep) mom, Ruby, sings "Fernando" – one of ABBA's most famous songs.

She is also seen in entering the party of her granddaughter, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried). When Sophie tells her she wasn't invited, Ruby tells her "that's the best kind of party, little girl."

Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgärd are also back in the movie.

Mama Mia Here We Go Again hits theatres July in the US. – Rappler.com