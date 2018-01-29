The film’s premise can either lead to hilarious absurdity or compelling profundity

Published 3:21 PM, January 29, 2018

The problems of Alexander Payne’s Downsizing are not imperceptible.

Like the stereotypical fresh-off-the-boat accent and naiveté of one of its characters that are first used for easy humor before developing them into that character’s traits of endearment, the film’s numerous problems are pronounced and sometimes distracting from the film’s also numerous joys. It’s all unfortunate as the film can never seem to balance its aim to both broadly entertain and its more noble pursuits.

Guilty of overreaching

The film, about an American man named Paul Safranek (Matt Damon) who undergoes a shrinking procedure to start anew with his wife (Kristen Wiig), is guilty of overreaching, of biting off more than it can properly chew. It latches on a tremendously flexible conceit – one that Payne paints with astounding clarity and specificity especially during the first half of his film – and tries to take it to the moon.

The film’s premise can either lead to hilarious absurdity or compelling profundity.

Payne tries to go for both. In introducing the premise and its set of characters, he dutifully enunciates the fantasy, creating a world whose details, which are all very intricately described and displayed, are apt for comedy. In the beginning, it almost feels like the film is gunning for those simple pleasures but Payne peppers the script with hints that direct the humor to only be a veil for grander statements.

The film is frighteningly pertinent, sneaking contemporary concerns through the cracks of its ingenuity. It is this facet of the film that makes it forgivable amidst its glaring flaws.

Downsizing doesn’t quite reach the moon but in the process of launching itself to such ambitious heights, it was able to provide a simplistic but still intriguing perspective of the best and worst humanity has to offer.

Conceit vs. characters

The film’s weakness lies in the fact that its conceit is just more interesting than the characters that populate it.

It is perfectly understandable that the film seems to be championing the rote and ordinary in the person of Damon’s character. However, the way Payne navigates that character’s story of being the everyday American whose concept of change is grounded on personal motivations rather than selfless and altruistic intentions to someone who has achieve some sort of fulfilment is rife with too many coincidences. The film’s invaluable satire is inevitably lost in the overtly fabricated narrative. What remains are just traces of the wit.

Nevertheless, there are many precious moments here. They are mostly tucked in the places where the comedy gives way to the soul, such as when a Vietnamese maid (Hong Chau) breaks her veneer of being a racial stereotype to deliver lines that somewhat redeem her character from simply being the movie's running joke.

Novelty and silliness

Sadly, all the efforts at redemption either perfunctory or too late.

Whatever emotional impact Downsizing achieves seems to have been lost in the novelty and the silliness.– Rappler.com

Francis Joseph Cruz litigates for a living and writes about cinema for fun. The first Filipino movie he saw in the theaters was Carlo J. Caparas' Tirad Pass. Since then, he’s been on a mission to find better memories with Philippine cinema.