Published 10:30 AM, January 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Paul Rudd is back on the big screen, teaming up with Evangeline Lilly in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Following the events in Captain America: Civil War, Scott Lang (Paul) is joined by Hope van Dyne (Evangeline), after she was given her mother's suit by Hank Pym (Michael Douglas). Together, they work on a new mission which will test their tandem.

Aside from seeing Ant-Man in action again, fans will also see the Wasp's shrinking and blaster powers.

The movie also stars Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Pfeiffer, who appears as Hope's mother Janet van Dyne, the original Wasp.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in the United States on July 6. – Rappler.com