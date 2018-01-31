Yassi plays a woman who falls in love with a man who has a son

Published 9:18 PM, January 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The trailer for the movie Ang Pambansang Third Wheel, starring Yassi Pressman and Sam Milby was released earlier this week on Monday, January 29.

Directed by Ivan Andrew Payawal, the movie sees Yassi's character as always the third wheel in the relationship. She later meets Neo (Sam), whom she starts dating.

There's one catch – he's already a father.

She then tries to fit into his world, despite the challenges that come with it.

The movie also stars Al Tantay, Sam Pinto, with appearances from other Viva Artists. A date has yet to be announced for its showing. – Rappler.com