The movie hits US cinemas in May

Published 6:06 PM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - The full trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story won't come out until tomorrow, February 6 in Manila, but fans were given a sneak preview during the Super Bowl commercials.

In the TV spot, we see a glimpse of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), who seems to be locked up in a dark room. We also see a a young Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), Chewbacca, and the Millennium Falcon in action.

Emilia Clarke's character named Kira also makes an appearance, but we have yet to get to know her more.

The movie, which had some delays following a change in directors, will hit cinemas on May 25 in the US. –Rappler.com