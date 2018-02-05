The Avengers assemble, plus help from some new friends

Published 10:30 PM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As we count down to the showing of Avengers: Infinity War, a short trailer was released during the Super Bowl game on Sunday, February 4. (WATCH: Here's a first look at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story')

In the 30 second TV spot, we see our superheroes gathering together as they prepare themselves to battle their biggest nemesis – Thanos. (WATCH: The new trailer for 'Avengers: Infinity War' brings all your favorite heroes together)

We also see them having brief conversations such as Captain America and Black Panther, as well as Tony Stark, Peter Parker, and Dr Strange looking at an unfamiliar place.

But the Avengers are not alone in the battle. The Guardians of the Galaxy are also there to stop Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War hits cinemas on May 4 in the US. – Rappler.com