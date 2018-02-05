Ethan and the IMF team are on one of their most dangerous assignments yet

Published 10:57 PM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible: Fallout, and his team faces a new, dangerous misson.

The IMF team faces a possible threat led by Henry Cavill, who sheds his Superman image with a moustache and some kick-ass gun fighting skills.

The movie also stars Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby, under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie.

Mission Impossible: Fallout opens in US cinemas on July 27. – Rappler.com