Han Solo and the gang embark on their greatest adventure yet

Published 10:22 AM, February 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following the TV spot released during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4, the full teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story debuted on Monday, February 5.

The trailer reveals more action-packed scenes with Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) racing against someone after him and eventually escapes.

"I'm going to be a pilot, the best in the galaxy," the voiceover narrates.

Together with Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Qi'Ra, and a few others, Han embarks on an adventure with the group as they fly in the Millennium Falcon.

The posters of the movie have been released.

Check out the four new teaser posters featuring Solo, Lando, Qi’ra, and Chewbacca. #HanSolo A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars) on Feb 5, 2018 at 6:31am PST

Directed by Ron Howard, Solo: A Star Wars Story hits US cinemas on May 25.– Rappler.com