WATCH: Full teaser for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
MANILA, Philippines – Following the TV spot released during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 4, the full teaser trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story debuted on Monday, February 5.
The trailer reveals more action-packed scenes with Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) racing against someone after him and eventually escapes.
"I'm going to be a pilot, the best in the galaxy," the voiceover narrates.
Together with Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Qi'Ra, and a few others, Han embarks on an adventure with the group as they fly in the Millennium Falcon.
The posters of the movie have been released.
Directed by Ron Howard, Solo: A Star Wars Story hits US cinemas on May 25.– Rappler.com