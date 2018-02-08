The new JaDine movie is directed by Antoinette Jadaone

Published 10:03 PM, February 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The first teaser for Never Not Love You, the new movie starring James Reid and Nadine Lustre, has been released, and it promises a lot of kilig moments for fans of the reel-to-real-life couple.

The teaser's moody lighting and hip, urban look fit right in the JaDine aesthetic that's all over their music videos and Instagram grids.

It starts off with James' character Gio giving Nadine's character Joanne a tattoo that says "you and me." After some playful (and super sweet) teasing, he invites her to live with him.

The two are then shown walking to Gio's apartment, entwined in each other the whole way, and then falling into bed.

While the couple seems happy, with Antoinette Jadaone in the director's chair, the movie is bound to be full of the feels. The description in the teaser also hints that things won't always be matching tattoos and passionate kisses for the couple: "Out of the comforts of home and with individual careers going different directions. Will their love survive?"

No release date has been specified yet, though it was earlier mentioned that the movie will come out in early 2018. – Rappler.com