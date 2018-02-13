'The Pleasure of Being Served' is nominated for Best Screenplay while Angelita Esperanza is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Brightside Tavern Film Festival in New Jersey

Published 10:23 PM, February 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino short film has been nominated in two categories of the Brightside Tavern Film Festival in New Jersey in the United States.

The Pleasure of Being Served, directed by Filipino-American Michael Manese was nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Angelita Esperanza.

Another Filipino actress, Maan Cruz starts in the 15 minute movie.

The short film tells the story of Rosa, an undocumented Filipino immigrant saving enough money to bring her son to the US.

She works as a domestic helper for a man named Hudson and part of her job is arranging the logistics between his girlfriends Lynn, a Filipina, and Jen, an American, for visits so they can avoid each other.

She finds herself choosing between the friendship she forms with each girl or the money Hudson can give to bring her child to be with her to the US.

The short film also received various nominations from festivals such as the Golden Door International Film Festival, the San Mauro Film Festival, and the International Filmfest of Manhattan.– Rappler.com