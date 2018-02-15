Add this to your Year of the Dog viewing list!

Published 11:00 AM, February 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One can never have too many videos of cute dogs – especially if it’s a scruffy pup out to save the day, just like in the new Benji trailer.

The Netflix reboot of the 1974 film tells the classic story of Benji, the orphaned stray dog who gets taken in by two kids and ends up saving them from kidnappers.

The upcoming film looks to be every bit as adorable and as heartwarming as the original – and anyway, it’s hard to go wrong with such a cute dog bringing his big brown puppy eyes and his furry superhero paws to the big screen.

The film is set to be released on Netflix on March 16. – Rappler.com