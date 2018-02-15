Also, Edna Mode dishes brand new wisdom after 14 long years

Published 3:51 PM, February 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Disney-Pixar really took their time with Incredibles 2, releasing it 14 years later – and by the looks of it, the sequel may just be worth the wait.

In a new sneak peek that was released at the Winter Olympics in South Korea, we see both Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl facing daunting challenges – as parents and as superheroes.

In the new film, superheroes have been outlawed, and Elastigirl is chosen to lead the campaign to bring them back. The job sees her leaving the day-to-day household duties in the hands of her husband, who goes on full-on stay-at-home dad mode as he takes care of the 3 kids, which is no mean feat considering they each have superpowers of their own.

The first teaser trailer barely showed any details, but this sneak peek more than makes up for it, giving the audiences a glimpse of all 5 members of the Parr family, as well as other beloved characters, such as Frozone, and of course, the inimitable Edna Mode. Watch it, and see for yourself!

Incredibles 2 is set for US release on June 15, 2018. – Rappler.com