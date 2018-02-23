There's a new Netflix original movie to watch over the weekend

Published 4:05 PM, February 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – 2018 is looking to be a great year in movies, what with Black Panther, The Greatest Showman, and other big hits already winning over viewers in just the first two months of the year. Another potential addition to the 2018 hit movie list is Annihilation, the Natalie Portman starrer by Paramount Pictures and Netflix.

In Annihilation, Natalie plays a biologist, Lena, who goes on an expedition to a quarantined zone called “The Shimmer,” a strange, mutated landscape that has overtaken the Florida coast.

Natalie is joined by stars Gina Rodriguez, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, and Tuva Novotny, who play the women accompanying Lena on the expedition. The internet’s boyfriend Oscar Isaac also stars as Lena’s husband, whose injuries after returning from The Shimmer is what prompted Lena to go on the expedition in the first place.

The film was written and directed by Alex Garland, who wrote the cult novel The Beach (later turned into a critically panned but nonetheless iconic film starring Leonardo di Caprio), and made his directorial debut with another sci-fi thriller, Ex Machina.

The film was released in the US on February 23, but Philippine viewers can catch it on March 12, via Netflix. – Rappler.com