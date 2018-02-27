The HBO television movie is set to premiere soon

MANILA, Philippines – The official trailer for HBO’s upcoming television film Fahrenheit 451 just dropped, and it is literally on fire.

The trailer features a lot of scenes with the internet’s new boyfriend, Michael B Jordan, who plays Guy Montag, a young “fireman” whose job is to burn books which are outlawed in the dystopian world of the film. Also in the trailer is Michael Shannon, who stars as Captain Beatty, Guy’s boss and mentor.

The film is based on the classic Ray Bradbury novel of the same name. It is set to premiere in May 2018, on HBO. – Rappler.com