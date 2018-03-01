What is the Internet?

Published 11:25 AM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Wreck-It Ralph is back and he's on a new adventure as heads inside the world of the internet in Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

In the teaser, we see Ralph (John C. Reily), accompanied by his friend Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) leave the arcade games and travel into the internet. Along the way, they see familiar websites such as IMDb, eBay, pop-up ads, and even click-bait articles.

They also see a picture of a cute kitten and enter a children's app, causing some a bit of trouble.

The sequel to the movie was previously announced in 2016 following the success of the first film in 2012.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 opens in the US in November 2018.–Rappler.com