Pia showcases her funny side as Abi alongside Gerald Anderson

Published 1:10 PM, March 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After appearing as a superhero in The Revenger Squad last Christmas, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach returns to the big screen, this time teaming up with Gerald Anderson in Cathy Garcia-Molina's My Perfect You.

Pia plays the role of Abi, the overall person in charge of the Happy Sunshine Camp where Burn (Gerald Anderson) goes to. She is the waitress, janitress, cook, and receptionist. Her overly enthusiastic demeanor annoys Burn in the beginning, but along the way they develop a friendship and their fondness for each other grows.

My Perfect You, filmed in Zambales, is set to hit cinemas on March 14. –Rappler.com