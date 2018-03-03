World War II, press freedom, justice, and love are just some of the topics featured in this year's nominated films

Published 7:00 PM, March 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 90th Academy Awards is set for Sunday, March 4 (Monday, March 5 in Manila), with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host.

Last year's Best Picture, Moonlight, showed the struggle of a young African-American man dealing with various issues, including his sexuality.

The 9 films contending for this year's big prize are diverse, with stories featuring World War II, a mother's justice for her daughter's death, the issue of press freedom, and love between two different people. (FULL LIST: Nominees, The Oscars 2018)

Here's a look at the nominated films ahead of Sunday's awards.

The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro's story between a mute woman (Sally Hawkins) and a humanoid creature leads this year's awards with 13 nominations, including Best Actress and Best Director.

In February, Del Toro won the Best Director at the Director's Guild of America. The film was also the recipient of the Golden Lion Award at last year's Venice Film Festival.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The movie has already won in many of the award-giving bodies, such as the Golden Globe awards and the British Bafta film awards.

It also gave Frances McDormand a Best Actress award in the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG), and Baftas. Sam Rockwell also won Best Supporting Actor in these 3 award-giving bodies. Will the two complete it with an Oscar statuette on Sunday? (READ; 7 reasons to see 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri')

Call Me By Your Name

Call Me By Your Name follows the story of Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer), whose relationship with each other changes from friendship to a more romantic one along the way.

Darkest Hour

The movie follows the life of Winston Churchill – one of Britain's most well-known prime ministers – from his election to key decisions during World War II.

Gary Oldman – known for his roles in Harry Potter and Christopher Nolan's Batman movies – gives life to the iconic prime minister in the film. With a Golden Globe, a Bafta, and a SAG for the movie, Oldman is the man to beat in the Best Actor category.

Dunkirk

Based from real events, Dunkirk follows the lives of some of the British soldiers who went to war in Dunkirk, France. With the German forces ready to pound on them, the soldiers fight for their lives as they try to make it back home.

The Post

In a time where press freedom is challenged, Steven Spielberg's The Post shows how the men and women of The Washington Post came together to unveil secrets of the US government during Richard Nixon's time.

Three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, who plays Katharine Graham in the film, earned another Best Actress nomination for the movie – her 21st in her career.

Lady Bird

Starring Saoirse Ronan, Greta Gerwig tells the story of a young girl's struggle in a Catholic school as she also juggles her love and hate relationship with her mother.

Get Out

Jordan Peele's Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya digs into the story of racism, as Kaluuya's character meets his white girlfriend's family who has a dark and dangerous secret.

Phantom Thread

In a movie full of noteworthy performances, the most remarkable thing about this project is the fact that its towering, iconic star, triple Oscar-winner Daniel Day-Lewis, says it will be his last.

One of the most acclaimed performers of his generation, the British-Irish method actor, 60, announced he would "no longer be acting" after reuniting with There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson for the story about fashion in 1950s London.

Anderson's tender but brutal story of the romance between a dressmaker and his muse is also up for Best Director and Best Actor. Other nominations include Best Supporting Actress for Lesley Manville, Best Score for Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood, and Best Costume Design.

– with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com