Will love get a second chance?

Published 9:21 PM, March 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Star Cinema has released the full trailer of My Perfect You starring Gerald Anderson and Pia Wurtzbach, and this time, we get to know more about their characters Abi and Burn. (WATCH: Pia Wurtzbach plays enthusiastic camp director in 'My Perfect You')

In the trailer, Burn (Gerald) proposes to his girlfriend in the office. Unfortunately, she rejects him, and this marks the start of the collapse of his career. Soon, he gets fired despite asking for a second chance.

Feeling hurt and lost, Burn decides to go on a trip to Zambales. While swimming, he meets Abi (Pia), who takes him to the camp she's running. Her antics annoy him in the beginning but soon after, they spend a lot of time together. Will Burn get a second crack at love? Or will he be brokenhearted again?

My Perfect You is directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina and opens on March 14 in cinemas. – Rappler.com