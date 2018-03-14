Wands (and hearts) at the ready!

MANILA, Philippines – The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is out, and with it, a glimpse of the familiar wizarding world that many Potterheads have missed since 2011, when the last film from the original Harry Potter series was released.

While Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them introduced viewers to an exciting new side of JK Rowling's wizarding world (the film was set in the United States), its upcoming sequel returns to where it all started: Hogwarts (at least for parts of the movie). The beloved castle – with its all-too familiar exteriors and rooms – is featured significantly in the new trailer, released on March 13 (March 14, Manila time).

The trailer also gives a good glimpse of another beloved element from the original series aside from Hogwarts: the character of Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) – although here, he is much younger, and has yet to become Hogwarts' greatest headmaster. (LOOK: New photo from 'Fantastic Beasts 2' shows dashing young Dumbledore)

In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Dumbledore seems to be working with Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), the magizoologist who apparently now has some business in Paris. Newt's Potter-like stubbornness and disregard for rules won Potterhead hearts in the first Fantastic Beasts film, as did his friend, magical muggle (or, rather, NoMaj) Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), who also returns in the new movie even after his memory was resettled into mugglehood at the end of the first film.

Also to be expected in the new film: the titular dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), Newt's ex-lover Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz), his eventual wife Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), her sister Queenie (Alison Sudol), and of course, a lot of fantastic beasts.

The trailer is definitely packed with a lot of things that will make any Potterhead scream like a mandrake in excitement. Never mind that our heroes seem to be facing growing threats from dark wizards, and that we have to wait quite a while before the movie comes out – it's set for US release on November 16, 2018. – Rappler.com