Check out the full trailer here, and discover for yourself whether love can truly change you and conquer everything

Published 10:18 PM, March 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After the teaser was released, a full trailer is now available for the James Reid-Nadine Lustre movie Never Not Love You.

In the trailer, released Thursday, March 15, we get to know more about Gio (James) and Joanne (Nadine).

The two meet and, as a result, Gio begins following Joanne, who later asked if he was courting her. Their relationship develops, and later on, after Gio gets a job in London, they go abroad to start a life together.

In London, Joanne – who left her career to be with Gio – realized she was slowly growing unhappy. Tension escalates as the two fight about their future as well as their professional lives.

Never Not Love You is directed by Antoinette Jadaone, who also helmed them in the blockbuster soap On The Wings of Love. The movie opens on March 31. – Rappler.com