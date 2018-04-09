'Darating ang araw, magiging iyo ang huling halakhak...pero mapapangiti ka na lang,' writes the director on Instagram

Published 2:55 PM, April 09, 2018

If scenes of Joanne (Nadine Lustre) running around like a stressed and panicked advertising employee in Never Not Love You feels real and relatable, it’s likely because they're rooted in film director Antoinette Jadaone’s own experience as a fresh graduate working in the country’s central business district, Makati City.

“Siguro nga ang NNLY (Never Not Love You) ay maliit kong oda para sa aking Makati nung trainee PA days ko pa lang – oha, PA na nga, trainee pa!” wrote Jadaone in an Instagram post which showed a still from a scene that didn’t make it to the final cut.

(I guess Never Not Love You is my ode to my days as a trainee and Personal Assistant in Makati.)

The still showed Joanne on the phone, with cups of coffee and a paper bag, presumably with food (that wasn’t hers) in tow. “May isang deleted scene sa Never Not Love You – nung inutusan si Joanne bumili ng sandamukal na kape para sa miting – na tining ko’y pinagdaanan ng maraming mga fresh grad sa Makati bilang aliping saguiguilid,” said Jadaone.

(There’s a deleted scene wherein Joanne is told to buy tons of coffee for a meeting. I think it’s something many fresh graduates working in Makati as ‘aliping saguiguilid’ experienced.)

If you recall your Araling Panlipunan lessons from way back, “aliping saguiguilid” or “aliping sagigilid” refers to slaves who lived in the houses of their masters. They were among the lowest social classes in the Philippines.

In the contemporary world, the term is often used to describe young professionals at the bottom of the office totem pole – precisely the space Joanne occupied at the beginning of Jadaone’s movie.

Jadaone recalled that back in the day, she was told to join a client meeting only to be told that the client did not want to see her there. The director went on to say that she promised to herself that she would forever remember the name of the client and get back at him or her one day.

But… “Mahigit 10 taon na ang nakalipas, tinatawanan ko na lang ito - at hindi ko na rin maalala ang pangalan niya,” she concluded. (It’s been over 10 years and I just laugh about it now. I also don’t remember his or her name.)

“Mabuhay ang mga fresh grad, mga aliping saguiguilid, mga nasa ilalim ng food chain - sa Makati man o hindi! Darating ang araw, magiging iyo ang huling halakhak...pero mapapangiti ka na lang,” she concluded.

(Long live all fresh grads, aliping saguiguilid, those at the bottom of the food chain – in Makati or elsewhere. One day, the last laugh will be yours. But you’ll end up just laughing about it after.)

Reviews for the movie have been generally positive. In its first 5 days, it earned over P33 million, according to ABS-CBN. – Rappler.com