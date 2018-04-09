'Black Panther' earns $665.4 million domestically in the US

Published 5:01 PM, April 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Marvel's Black Panther has surpassed Titanic in terms the domestic earnings in the US. (READ: 'Black Panther' tops 'Wrinkle' as Disney dominates at the box office)

The movie, starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, and Michael B Jordan earned a cumulative $665 million in the US and Canada.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, this means Black Panther is the 3rd top-grossing movie behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7 million) and 2009's Avatar ($760.5 million), not adjusted for inflation.

If adjusted for inflation, the movie ranks 34th in terms of domestic earnings, according to Box Office Mojo.

Meanwhile, A Quiet Place, starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt debuted in North American theaters over the 3-day weekend, taking in an estimated $50 million, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations said on Sunday, April 8.

That gave the Paramount film the second highest domestic opening of the year, behind only the Disney/Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, in one of the top openings ever for a horror flick.

A Quiet Place is built around a simple but chilling premise: flesh-eating creatures have invaded Earth, but they are blind and can track their prey only by sound. –with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com