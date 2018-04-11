The festival, now on its second year, is scheduled in August

Published 5:39 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) announced that it is preparing for the next Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino scheduled from August 15 to 21. (READ: Movie Reviews: All 12 Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino films)

In a press release, the FDCP said that 8 films will be selected for this year's festival.

“PPP was so well-received by our audience last year and we believe that this industry event is worth doing again this year. We are very proud that Filipinos came together to support our own and enjoy our amazing slate of quality genre films,” saiid FDCP chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra.

"Everybody is looking forward to PPP 2018 and we are working hard to make it even more successful,” she added.

Filipino producers who want to be part of the PPP can submit more than one film, following these guidelines:

The film should have themes reflective of the Filipino sensibilities culture with wide audience appeal. The film should have been produced from 2017-2018. The film must have its Philippine premiere during the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino and must not have been previously shown in any format in the country. Films which premiered internationally are eligible. The film should have a minimum of 75 minutes and a maximum of 180 minutes in length. The film must be submitted with English subtitles. The producer must have a distributor. The producer must have a marketing plan ready in the event of selection.

Producers can apply starting April 20. The deadline is on June 20. Other details are available on the FDCP website and social media accounts.

Last year, Birdshot was awarded the Critics' Choice Award, while Patay na si Hesus was awarded the Jury's Choice award. –Rappler.com