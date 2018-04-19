Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back to save the dinosaurs on Isla Nublar

Published 11:27 AM, April 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A month before we get to see the whole movie in theaters, the final trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has been released.

The trailer shows us more of the movie’s plot than the previous ones, where Owen (Chris Pratt), Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), and the dinosaurs on Isla Nublar escape from an erupting volcano.

In the video above, we find out that Owen and Claire have been tricked into saving the remaining species on Isla Nublar for people who want to use the dinosaurs as weapons.

The rest of the trailer is action-packed and tension-filled, as dinosaurs interact with humanity – raptors on roofs, in bedrooms, and swimming with surfers in the ocean.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in the Philippines on June 6. – Rappler.com