Want more 'Avengers'? Here's how you can channel your inner superhero IRL.
Published 4:48 PM, April 26, 2018
Updated 4:48 PM, April 26, 2018
INFINITY GAUNTLET. Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet is just one of the 'Avengers: Infinity War' merch you can get your hands on. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Philippines), Inc.
MANILA, Philippines – Still reeling from the high (or low) after watching Avengers: Infinity War?
Below, we list down a few toys for the kids and the kids-at-heart to tide you over ’til the next Avengers movie.
Channel your inner supreme being with Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet! Wield the fate of the universe with Hasbro’s Infinity Gauntlet, complete with all 6 Infinity Stones and a “fist lock” feature for when you want to display it on a shelf for the universe to see.
You can get this at leading toy stores for P7999.75.
INFINITY GAUNTLET. P7,999.75 at leading toy stores. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Philippines), Inc.
The glove-like toys aren’t just limited to Thanos – you can gear up like Iron Man, The Hulk, Captain America, and Spider Man too!
These are all available at leading toy stores for P1999.75.
IRON MAN ASSEMBLER GEAR. P1,999.75 at leading toy stores. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Philippines), Inc.
HULK ASSEMBLER GEAR. P1,999.75 at leading toy stores. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Philippines), Inc.
IRON SPIDER ASSEMBLER GEAR. P1,999.75 at leading toy stores. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Philippines), Inc.
Avengers-themed merch wouldn’t be complete without collectible Funko Pop (P699.75) figures and Hasbro’s Titan Hero Power FX collection (price unavailable). Both are available at leading toy stores.
FUNKO POP MARVEL. P699.75 at leading toy stores. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Philippines), Inc
AVENGERS ACTION FIGURES. 12-inch-scale Titan Hero Power FX (price unavailable) are available at leading toy stores. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Philippines), Inc.
There are plushies available too, if that's more your vibe. You can find them for P299.75 at Toy Kingdom and Toy Kingdom Express.
AVENGERS PLUSHIES. P299.75 at Toy Kingdom and Toy Kingdom Express. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Philippines), Inc
For Lego enthusiasts, you can relive Corvus Glaive’s attack on the Wakandan wall (P3,799), help Captain America and Black Widow defend Wakanda from Outriders (P 1,399), and defeat Proxima Midnight with Bruce Banner’s Hulkbuster (P3,099) through 3 different Lego sets.
DEFEND THE WAKANDAN WALL. Lego Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Infinity War Corvus Glaive Thresher Attack set, P3,799 at leading Toy Stores, Lego certified stores, and Hobbes and Landes. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Philippines), Inc.
DEFEAT THE OUTRIDER. Lego Marvel Super
Heroes Avengers Infinity War Outrider
Dropship Attack, P1,399 at leading Toy Stores, Lego certified stores, and Hobbes and Landes. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Philippines), Inc.
OVERPOWER PROXIMA MIDNIGHT. Lego Marvel Super Heroes Avengers Infinity War The Hulkbuster Smash-Up, P3099 at leading Toy Stores, Lego certified stores, and Hobbes and Landes. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Philippines), Inc.
Aside from toys, you can also show how much you love the Avengers through shirts, jackets, and bags…
AVENGERS: IFINITY WAR GRAPHIC TEE. Globe Lifestyle Marvel Apparel, 595 at https://shop.globe.com.ph/products/apparel. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Philippines), Inc.
Globe Lifestyle Marvel Apparel, P1,595 at https://shop.globe.com.ph/products/apparel. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Philippines), Inc.
CAPTAIN AMERICA BAGS. P399.75 to P899.75 at The SM Store and The SM Store at Lazada. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Philippines), Inc.
INFINITY WAR SHIRT. P299.75 at Robinsons Department Stores. Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Philippines), Inc.
… and even through your laptop!
ACER NITRO 5. Thanos-themed laptop, P69,999. Photo from acer.com
ASPIRE 6. Captain America-themed Acer laptop, P54,999. Photo from acer.com
SWIFT 3. Iron Man-themed Acer laptop, P69,999. Photo from acer.com
Did any of these Avengers-themed stuff catch your eye? Which item do you wish you have? Sound off in the comments! – Rappler.com