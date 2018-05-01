Shaina Magdayao and Matteo Guidicelli talk about the changes their characters go through in the movie 'Single/Single: Love is Not Enough'

Published 6:00 PM, May 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After two seasons on cable television, Single/Single is getting a movie debut in Single/Single: Love is Not Enough.

The story picks up where the series left off in 2016, with Joee (Shaina Magdayao) about to give birth while Joey (Matteo Guidicelli) deals with the struggles of being a foster father.

During the press conference for Single/Single: Love is Not Enough, Shaina said that as a millennial, she was able to relate to the challenges her character is going through. More than being entertained, Shaina hoped moviegoers would get to learn valuable life lessons from the movie.

“May advocacy po ‘yung series namin na habang nanonood ‘yung mga kabataan natututo rin sila how to handle their finances, at the same time makaka-relate din sila kung paano nila hahanapin yung pagkatao nila, kung paano sila hahanap ng trabaho, ‘so ‘yung pinagdadadaanan po talaga ng mga millenials,” Shaina shared.

(There's an advocacy in the series. We hope that while the youth watch it, they learn how to handle their finances. At the time time, they can also relate to the idea of finding yourself, how to find a job, it's the things millennials really go through.)

Single/Single is a joint production of Cinema One and Philippine Star TV, which originally aired in 2016 as part of the latter’s wealth management advocacy.

While the first two seasons revolved around the “how to adult” theme, the movie takes a more serious tone as it deals with the challenges of starting a family, like adjusting to parenthood and how raising a baby can change the dynamics of a relationship.

"This time po dahil meron na po akong anak, hashtag adulting na po talaga siya. Kung dati ang hinahanap lang namin ‘yung pagkatao namin, ‘yung hobbies namin, kung ano gusto namin gawin sa buhay, ngayon paano namin pananagutan itong malaking responsibilidad na ito,” she said.

(This time, because I already have a child, the character is really hashtag adulting. If before, we were looking for ourselves, hobbies, and what we really want to do in life, now it's about facing his huge responsibility.)

“Ako, siguro ‘yung character ko, maraming makaka-relate na mga kababaihan because I am a young mom, a single mom, dito sa movie na ito. So medyo malaki-laki ang tinalon… At least, ‘yung mga manonood, they will not just enjoy, they will not just be able to relate, but they will also learn from what they're watching ‘cause they’re also going through the same things.”

(I guess a lot of women can relate with my character because I am a young mom, a single mom in this movie. It's a huge jump. But at least those who watch, they won't just enjoy or be able to relate, but they will also learn from what they are watching because they're also going through the same things.)

As they go through this new chapter in their lives, Joee and Joey will soon come to realize that “love is not enough” to make a relationship work.

When asked about his thoughts on the matter, Matteo said that people tend to forget that there are other important factors needed to maintain a healthy and happy relationship.

“When it's young love, you really think love is only the whole thing, love is the answer to everything when you’re young. But once you grow wisdom and experience, through the years you realize, love is a big part of everything but there’s an extra 10% to the 100% that’s more than love. I can’t explain it.”

“I always say love can be the worst and the best thing in life, di ba? It can bring you up to the highest or down to the lowest. So I think a balance of love and reality is very very important.”

Single/Single: Love is Not Enough opens May 2. – Rappler.com