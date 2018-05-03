Solenn Heussaff, Paolo Ballesteros, and Joem Bascon believe that love knows no gender in parenting a child

Published 1:39 PM, May 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – My 2 Mommies aims to redefine what it really means to be a mother in these modern times.

For its Mother’s Day offering, Regal Entertainment Inc. presents My 2 Mommies, a story about Mamu (Paolo Ballesteros), a gay man whose life takes a pivotal turn after finding out that he has a 7-year-old son with a woman from his past.

During the press conference for My Two Mommies, the cast described the film as both “relatable” and “timely.” Though it can be considered an unconventional set-up, they believe that the story, at its core, is about a parent’s unconditional love for his child.

“This is what life is all about nga ‘di ba? Open na ‘yung mga tao (People are open to it). Modern din halos lahat ng mga tao (A lot of them are modern already to the idea). Medyo modern din ‘yung thinking nila (The way they also think is very modern). There shouldn’t be any roles when it comes to parenthood. Each parent, for me, should play both roles mother and father,” Solenn Heussaff, who plays Paolo’s ex-girlfriend in the movie, explained.

Joem Bascon, who plays Paolo’s love interest in the film, also hoped that after watching My 2 Mommies, viewers would have a more liberal and accepting view of the LGBTQ community, noting that love knows no gender.

“Happy ako na syempre na-oopen na siya sa society na very religious, very conservative. Nakikita natin na, ‘Uy puwede pala ‘yung ganitong sitwasyon, puwede ‘yung ganitong set up ng pamilya.’ Na same lang din naman ‘yung binibigay kung lalaki-babae magkasama. Puwede din naman pala siya. Na ang pagmamahal hindi naman yan tinatanong kung lalaki-babae o lalaki-lalake o babae-babae,” he said. (I'm very happy that our society, which is vey religious and consevative is beginning to open to this kind of set-up. We see that ' hey this type of family set-up is possible,' that what relationship a man and woman can give, they can also give. It's possible that relationship between man to man and women to women can work.)

Paolo Ballesteros on his sexuality

My 2 Mommies director Eric Quizon was all praises for Paolo’s performance in the movie, going as far as comparing him to his father and late Comedy King, Dolphy.

Not one to shy away from playing gay characters, even if it meant getting questions about his sexuality, Paolo explained that he refuses to let comments and criticisms about his personal life affect his craft.

“Okay lang ako, kung saan masaya, kung wala naman natatapakan tao, just let them go with the flow.”

( I am okay. For as long as I'm happy and not stepping on anyone's toes, just let them go with the flow.)

Paolo has an 8-year-old daughter, Keira Claire, with ex-girlfriend Katrina Nevada. The Eat Bulaga! host said he has never been the type to hide secrets from her daughter.

“Hindi naman ako nagtatago sa kanya (I never hide anything from her). I’m being myself in front of her. Kahit wala siya (Even if she's not here), what you see is what you get eh,” he said.

“Like ako, ‘yung mga makeup ko sa bahay, nakakalat lang dun. I mean hindi ko siya tinatago. Naka-open ‘yung cabinet ko. ‘Yung closet ko, bukas tapos nandun ‘yung mga gown ko. Ginagawa niyang laruan ‘yung mga wig ko, ‘yung mga high heels ko. I’m sure naiisip na rin niya ‘yun na, ‘Ang galing naman niya magmake up!’ ‘Bakit siya may mga heels?’” (Like the makeup in the house is just scattered around. I don't hide it from her. My cabinet is open. The close when you open it, the gowns are there and she just plays with it, the wigs, the high heels. I'm sure she's thought like 'Wow, he's so good in doing makeup! Why are there heels here?)

“I think naman ngayon very modern na ‘yung mga bata, especially sa social media, and laging nanonood ng YouTube. I’m sure alam nila yung mga bagay na ganyan. I mean wala pa naman siyang tinatanong.” (I think kids today are modern, especially with the advent of social media and they are always watching YouTube. I'm sure they all know these things. She actually doesn't ask about it.)

Even though Keira has moved back to the Philippines and is now studying in an international school in Baguio, Paolo admits that they still don’t get to spend as much time together. Nevertheless, he makes it to a point to always be there for his daughter.

“Unang una mahirap para sa akin ang maging tatay, kasi nasa Baguio, hindi ko kasama, nasa mommy niya. Pero of course, hindi ko naman nakakalimutan ang mga responsibilities ko bilang tatay.” (First of all, it's hard for me to be a dad because she's in Baguio with her mom and I'm not there for her all the time. But of course, I haven't forgotten my responsibilities as a father.)

My 2 Mommies opens in cinemas on May 9. – Rappler.com