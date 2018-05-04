Deadpool meets Celine Dion, aka "the most ambitious crossover event in history"

Published 11:11 AM, May 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Celine Dion and Deadpool have teamed up for a dramatic music video for "Ashes," a song in the Deadpool 2 soundtrack.

In the video above, which was released on Thursday, May 3, the pop powerhouse shows off her signature strong vocals as Deadpool performs graceful pirouettes in stilettos. Behind them, 6-string instrumentalists accompany Celine’s voice and Deadpool's Flashdance moment.

Fans will also catch snippets of the upcoming movie, including a scene with Deadpool and his love interest Vanessa.

At the end of Celine and Deadpool’s rousing performance, Deadpool says they have to do it again: “It’s too good. This is Deadpool 2, not Titanic. You’re an 11. We need to get you down to a 5, 5 and a half tops. Just phone it in.”

Not one to back down, Celine replies with sass: “Listen – this thing only goes to 11. So beat it, Spider-Man!”

Deadpool 2 will be in Philippine cinemas on May 16. – Rappler.com