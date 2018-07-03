The legendary pop singer performs ABBA's 'Fernando'

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re sharing the screen with an actress as iconic as Meryl Streep, it’d be hard to steal the spotlight – except of course when you’re Cher, and especially when you’re Cher singing “Fernando” while wearing a sequined jacket.

The pop legend appears in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again as the mother of Meryl’s character Donna – though between Cher’s 3-year age gap with Meryl and her presence that hasn’t aged, it’d take an incredible suspension of disbelief on the audience’s part.

In the film, Cher makes quite the entrance: emerging from a helicopter, carrying a cane, and wearing sparkly heels and an immaculate white suit. Another scene then shows her singing the ABBA hit looking like an actual star that fell down from the sky as fireworks explode in the background.

Needless to say, even Cher's co-stars were starstruck.

“It was so much fun to see her, she was divine,” Meryl said, while Colin Firth who plays Donna’s former lover Harry said “the anticipation made the air crackle.”

Cher also got the approval of ABBA via one of its members, Björn Ulvaeus: “To hear her sing ‘Fernando,’ she was perfect for that song.”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again comes 10 years after the original film, Mamma Mia! The Movie. The series is set on a picturesque Greek island, and unfolds to ABBA’s biggest hits. The first film introduced Donna and her bride-to-be daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), who wanted to learn the identity of her father before she got married.

In the sequel, a now-pregnant Sophie discovers more about her mother’s past as she prepares to be one herself. Dominic Cooper returns as Sophie’s husband, while Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, and Stellan Skarsgard come back as Sophie’s possible fathers. Lily James also stars as a young Donna.

The film premieres in the Philippines on July 18. – Rappler.com