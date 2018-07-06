Which of these Cinemalaya 2018 short films will you watch?

Published 6:47 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Aside from 10 full-length films, Cinemalaya will also showcase 10 short films from rising and promising directors.

Trailers of the short films were previewed during the festival's press conference on Wednesday, July 4. The directors and actors of the films were also present.

The line up of this year's short films are:

Babylon by Keith Deligero

Actors: Patricia Zosa, Rhyles Cameron, Rya de Guzman, Nicole Blackman, Publio Briones III

Synopsis: In a time before mobile phones, postmodern Erinyes come to Barangay Babylonia to kill a local dictator, a tricky job that causes several fatalities in the process. Strange things occur in this far-off land where roosters and bags of crisps can talk. Good always has lightning bolts on hand, and Evil only needs to intone a couple words to lull anyone within earshot. In order to find the dictator and complete their mission, two women ally themselves with the members of the local opposition.

Jodilerks dela Cruz, Employee of the Month by Carlo Francisco Manatad

Actors: Angeli Bayani, Ross Pesigan, Ogie Tiglao, Grace Naval

Synopsis: Jodilerks has been quietly and diligently working as a gas station attendant for a very long time. Tonight is her final shift, and she has decided to sign off in, quite frankly, outrageous fashion.

Kiko by Jojo Driz

Actors: Domingo Almoete, Neil Suarez, Earl Andrew Figueroa

Synopsis: The story revolves around Kiko, a blind gay man in his sixties, who makes a living as a laundress in a poor coastal community in Batangas City. He raises his eight-year old adopted son, Ton-Ton, and supports his lover Rex by doing his neighbors' laundry, delivering fresh clean clothes to his neighbors despite being visually impaired. As long as he can take care of both of Ton-ton and Rex, Kiko is happy. But things go awry when Rex figures in a drug mess, is hunted by a local syndicate, and runs away with all the money Kiko has - leaving him with nary a dime and void of dignity and pride. Realizing that there is more than just water in the well, a quick pause is all that Kiko needs to muster enough strength and face a new chapter in his life.

Logro by Kani Villaflor

Cast: Armand Castro, Richie Albadira, Maribel Tambis, Danny Sta Maria

Synopsis: Bruno, a person with dwarfism, earns a living by working in a dingy restaurant. Dissatisfied with his work, salary and work treatment, he joins an underground fight club to earn his way to the prize money, in the hopes of reaching his aspirations.

Nangungupahan (Who Rents There Now?) by Glenn Barit

Actors: Erlina Villalobos, Pauli Roa, Meann Espinosa, Joseph de la Cruz, JM Jamisola, Aldy Aguirre

Synopsis: Nangungupahan follows the different lives of people who occupy a room of an apartment through different points in time. The room may mean different things to each occupant; and by overlapping these timelines, we gain insight about our shared space and history, as well as the bigger structures outside that affect us.

Sa Saiyang Isla (In His island) by Christian Candelaria

Actors: Anzley Candelaria, Selina Boucher, Ronald Regala

Synopsis: Set in a small fishing community that struggles amidst an oil spill, a pre-pubescent and cheerful young boy named Dinggoy struggles with his identity and finds comfort in his dreams of becoming a mermaid.

The film tackles childhood identity struggles and parental challenges that come with caring for a gender non-conforming child.

Si Astri Maka Si Tambulah (Astri and Tambulah) by Xeph Suarez

Actors: Atri Tahari, Usman Agga, Taha Daranda, Tambula Apsari, Lucky Mahari

Synopsis: Astri is a 16-year-old transwoman who is in a relationship with 17-year-old Tambulah. Although it is an unusual sight in the community where they live, nobody bothers them. Subsisting on the coins people throw at them when they perform their traditional dance at the sea, everything seems perfect except that Astri has to marry a woman she hardly known as part of the Badjao traditions and a pact made long ago.

Siyudad sa Bulawan (City of Gold) by Jarell Serencio Actors: Manny Gonzales, Rich-er Gonzales, Gabriel Libunao Synopsis: Brothers Yoyong, Darwin and Abet work as child gold miners in Mt. Diwalwal, Compostela Valley, Philippines. Amidst the threat of a riot between opposing group of miners, the three brothers bravely decide to continue working in the mines for them to go to school and save enough money for the government housing project. Will they be able to leave Diwalwal or will their dreams crumble down like the giant boulders their small hands chip every day? {source}

Yakap (Embrace) by Mika Fabella and Rafael Froilan

Actors: Rita Angela Winder, Jean Marc Cordero, TJ Abat, Jaycee Noriega

Synopsis: A woman lays on a bed, barely breathing. In between life and death, her soul is surrounded by settings from her past. A familiar face comes to escort her to the afterlife.

You, Me and Mr Wiggles by Jav Velasco

Actors: Kiko Matos, Elora Españo

Synopsis: Couple Carlo and Anj seem to have it all, except for one thing - Carlo's erection. Apparently, it is no small thing as it turns one ordinary night into a night filled with emotional landmines that challenge their relationship and force themselves to ask the question - can love really conquer erectile dysfunction?

– with a report by Alexa Villano/Rappler.com