What role will they play in the fourth Avengers movie?

Published 3:05 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – They may have missed action in the Infinity War – one was under house arrest and the other, a fugitive – but it looks like both Ant-Man and the Wasp will be playing key roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the life-changing (and some would say, traumatic) events in the last Avengers movie.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp also directly connects to Avengers 4. These characters are going to be very important going forward,” Kevin Feige, Marvel studios president, said in a featurette released prior to the worldwide premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

The movie is a sequel to both the 2015 Ant-Man film and the 2016 Captain America: Civil War, explained Feige. In Civil War, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) joins the epic battle between Avengers who are for and against the Sokovia accord – which requires “enhanced individuals” to register with the United Nations.

As a result of his participation (and the appearance of Giant-Man), Scott (Ant-Man) is placed under house arrest for two years. Ant-Man and the Wasp tackles the consequences of Civil War as Scott, Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) work to bring Hank’s wife Janet Van Dyke back from the quantum realm.

“One of the big challenges was that for the little amount of time that Scott Lang is in Captain America: Civil War, we had to take in account what that meant for these characters going forward,” said director Peyton Reed.

“So just as Hope is about to come into her own as a hero, she’s got to figure out what it means to be a hero in the world of the Sokovia Accords. With Hank, I think it’s fair to say that at the beginning of the movie Hank is not very happy with Scott Lang for having taken the Ant-Man suit and exposed that technology to the Avengers,” he added.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is showing in cinemas now. – Rappler.com