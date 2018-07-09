The festival is scheduled from August 15-21

MANILA, Philippines – The 8 movies for the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino were announced on Monday, July 9 at the Sequoia Hotel in Quezon City. The festival, which is now on its second year, will be held from August 15 to 21.

The films in this year's PPP are:

Ang Babaeng Allergic sa Wifi, directed by Jun Robles Lana

Starring: Sue Ramirez, Jameson Blake, and Markus Paterson

The Day After Valentine's, directed by Jason Paul Laxamana

Starring: JC Santos and Bela Padilla

Unli Life, directed by Miko Livelo

Starring: Vhong Navarro and Winwyn Marquez

Bakwit Boys, directed by Paul Jason Laxamana

Starring: Devon Seron, Nikko Natividad, Ryle Paolo Santiago

Madilim ang Gabi, directed by Adolfo Alix Jr.

Starring: Gina Alajar, Philip Salvador, Felix Roco

Pinay Beauty, directed by Jay Abello

Starring: Chai Fonacier, Edgar Allan Guzman

Signal Rock, directed by Chito Roño

Starring: Christian Bables and Nading Josef

We Will Not Die Tonight, directed by Richard Somes

Starring: Erich Gonzales, Alex Medina, and Max Eigenmann

