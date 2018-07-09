Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino 2018: The 8 full-length films
MANILA, Philippines – The 8 movies for the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino were announced on Monday, July 9 at the Sequoia Hotel in Quezon City. The festival, which is now on its second year, will be held from August 15 to 21.
The films in this year's PPP are:
Ang Babaeng Allergic sa Wifi, directed by Jun Robles Lana
Starring: Sue Ramirez, Jameson Blake, and Markus Paterson
The Day After Valentine's, directed by Jason Paul Laxamana
Starring: JC Santos and Bela Padilla
Unli Life, directed by Miko Livelo
Starring: Vhong Navarro and Winwyn Marquez
Bakwit Boys, directed by Paul Jason Laxamana
Starring: Devon Seron, Nikko Natividad, Ryle Paolo Santiago
Madilim ang Gabi, directed by Adolfo Alix Jr.
Starring: Gina Alajar, Philip Salvador, Felix Roco
Pinay Beauty, directed by Jay Abello
Starring: Chai Fonacier, Edgar Allan Guzman
Signal Rock, directed by Chito Roño
Starring: Christian Bables and Nading Josef
We Will Not Die Tonight, directed by Richard Somes
Starring: Erich Gonzales, Alex Medina, and Max Eigenmann
– Rappler.com