We’re ready for Freddie

Published 9:37 PM, July 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury was truly an inspired casting choice, and the newly-released full trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody proves it.

20th Century Fox released the video on July 17, and it shows snippets of the film all set to a chilling blend of “We Are The Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Rami is practically unrecognizable in his portrayal of Freddie, almost as if he has come back to life – which makes the film all the more exciting.

Bohemian Rhapsody centers on the flamboyant Queen frontman whose personal life was as colorful and storied as his stage presence. It also tells the story of Queen and their journey to becoming one of the most iconic rock groups of all time.

The film also stars Lucy Boynton as Freddie’s lifelong partner Mary Austin, Gwilym Lee as Queen guitarist Brian May, Ben Hardy as drummer Roger Taylor, and Joseph Mazzello as bassist John Deacon.

Bohemian Rhapsody opens in Philippine cinemas on November 7. – Rappler.com