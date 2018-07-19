In 'Call Me By Your Name In Concert,' the film will be screened together with live performances of its soundtrack

Published 4:53 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Call Me By Your Name passed through Manila all too soon with only a quick commercial run in a handful of theaters, but now the award-winning film is set to make quite the comeback for Manila viewers with a film concert premiering on October 28. (READ: Love, lust, and loss in 'Call Me By Your Name')

Call Me By Your Name In Concert will allow viewers to experience the film in a new way as it features a screening of the film accompanied by a live performance of its soundtrack as performed by the Manila Symphony Orchestra.

According to show producers CC: Concepts, the film concert marks the first time in the world that Call Me By Your Name will be screened in the format.

The film is based on the novel by André Aciman, directed by Luca Guadagnino and adapted by James Ivory. The film was nominated for a slew of awards, and won for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards and the BAFTAs.

Set in 1980s Italy, Call Me By Your Name is a tender coming-of-age film that focuses on two young men who fall in love over the course of a summer. It stars Timothée Chalamet as Elio, a precocious 17-year-old whose world is forever changed when he meets a slightly older doctoral student, Oliver, played by Armie Hammer. (READ: 'Call Me By Your Name' review: Romantic ambiguity)

Even with a limited release, the film won over audiences who reveled in its tender, sensual take on first love and first heartbreak – no doubt made even more moving by a soundtrack that features compositions by Ryuichi Sakamoto, John Adams, Erik Satie, Johann Sebastian Bach, and Maurice Ravel.

The soundtrack also includes songs by The Psychedelic Furs, Franco Battiato, Giorgio Moroder, Loredana Bertè, Bandolero, Joe Esposito, FR David, and Sufjan Stevens, whose original song "Mystery Love" was nominated for an Academy Award.

Call Me By Your Name In Concert will be held on October 28, 8 pm, at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura Premier in Taguig City. Limited early bird tickets are now available on SM Tickets. – Rappler.com