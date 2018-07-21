The two team up for the first time in a movie both as actors and as co-executive producers

Published 3:50 PM, July 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – JM de Guzman and Rhian Ramos are working for the first time together in Kung Paano Siya Nawala under TBA Studios, both as actors and co-executive producers of the film, directed and written by Joel Ruiz.

In the movie, Rhian is Shana who meets Lio (played by JM), a man with face blindness or someone who could not recognize and remember faces. The condition poses a challenge as the two try to build a relationship.

In an interview with reporters at the set visit of the film on July 17, the two talked about their characters as well as the thrill of being involved in the project behind the scenes.

Rhian said she found out about the script a year ago and fell in love with the story.

"Feeling ko ano, although kakaiba 'yung pagkakwento niya, kasi parang may pinasok silang condition na hindi common which is face blindness, which is hindi siya nakakarecognized ng mga mukha, hindi niya nakikita 'yung difference from one person to the other. Pero napaka-relatable lang niya kasi 'yung mga insecurities doon sa loob ng movie is for everyone," she said.

(I feel that the story was told in a different way because of the uncommon condition which is face blindness – you cannot differentiate one person from the other. But it's so relatable because the insecurities presented in the relates to everyone everyone.)

She said she feels very attached to Shana, her character in the film. Rhian also said that JM is very easy to work with.

JM, for his part, welcomed the opportunity to be a co-executive producer of the movie.

"Sobrang blessing siya. Hindi ko rin ini-expect na bibigyan ako ng opportunity ng TBA. Mas challenging, mas iba, iba 'yung experience (It's a blessing because I did not expect TBA to give me this opportunity. It's more challenging, and a diffrent experience)," he said.

In terms of their working relationship, JM said he had Rhian got to know each other before the camera rolled, since it was their first time to team up.

Kung Paano Siya Nawala is scheduled for release within the year. – Rappler.com