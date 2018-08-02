The 6 films will be shown in selected cinemas, together with the 8 other participating movies under the festival

Published 12:04 PM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Film Development Council of the Philippines on Wednesday, August 1 announced that 6 films that previously participated in various film festivals will be screened during the second year of the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino, together alongisde 8 earlier announced films.

The 6 films are known as the Special Feature Section.

The films will be screened in SM North Edsa, SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Manila, SM Fairview, SM Sta. Mesa, Gateway Cineplex, Robinsons Galleria.

The 6 films are:

Balangiga: The Howling Wilderness, which was first shown in QCinema 2017. It won Best Picture at the Gawad Urian 2018 last June 14.

Gusto Kita with All My Hypothalamus, directed by Dwein Baltazar, was shown at the CineFilipino Film Festival last May.

High Tide, directed by Tara Illenberger and shown at the ToFarm Film Festival in 2017.

Kiko Boksingero, directed by Thop Nazareno, has won two acting awards – Best Actor for Noel Comia Jr and Best Supporting Actress for Yayo Aguila at the Cinemalaya 2017 festival.

Paki, directed by Giancarlo Abrahan, won Best Picture at the CInemaOne Film Festival 2017.

Tu Pug Imatuy, directed by Arnel Barbarona and was shown at the Sinag Maynila 2017. It also won Arnel Barbarona the Best Director award at the Gawad Urian 2018.

The directors and the cast of the movies present at the press conference said that they were very happy to be included in the Feature Section of the festival, giving them a chance to reach out to a wider audience. Through the screening, they hope to eventually be shown in other parts of the country.

FDCP chairperson Liza Diño-Seguerra said that's precisely why she wanted films that have been screened before to be part of the festival. "I think they deserve to be seen by a wider audience. For me at the end of the day, we have to continuously present diversity sa audience natin (to our audience)," she said.

She also also said that while viewers are used to seeing more commercial films, the screening of the 6 films will give the audience a chance to see other films that maybe different for them.

The Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino will August 15 to 21. A Pista at the Park Grand Fans Day and All-Star Caravan will be happening at the Quezon Memorial Circle on August 11 with the PPP Opening Night on August 13. – Rappler.com