Rappler talks to the stars about the upcoming historical drama on the life of Gregorio del Pilar

Published 5:11 PM, August 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As the release date for Jerrold Tarog's Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral fast approaches, Rappler speaks to its stars Paulo Avelino and Epy Quizon on their experience working on the film and what it was like to play Filipino heroes.

Paulo plays the titular character, Gregorio del Pilar, the young general who led 60 men in protecting President Emilio Aguinaldo from the American troops. Epy plays the president's adviser, Apolinario Mabini.

The film, which is set to be released in theaters on September 5, is the sequel to Heneral Luna (2015), which followed the life of hot-tempered army leader Antonio Luna.

