Calling all budding filmmakers!

Published 1:58 PM, August 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The ASEAN-Korean Centre calls on filmmakers from southeast Asian countries and Korea for the ASEAN-Korea Youth Short Film Competition and Festival.

The competition aims to forge partnerships betwen ASEAN countries and Korea and raise awareness among the youth of the region, particularly between young filmmakers.

Mechanics to join the film are as follows:

Participants must be from an ASEAN country or Korea. If the short film is a joint project, one participant must at least be an ASEAN member or from Korea.

Participants must be 35 years old and below

For the film to be eligble, it must meet the following requirements:

Genre: Any

Language: English is the main language. Languages in ASEAN and Korea may be used but English subtitles must be provided.

Length: Around 5-8 minutes

Resolution: 1280 x 720 (720p, 16:9 aspect ratio) or 1920x1080 (1080p, 16 x 9 aspect ratio)

Sound: Must be greater than 128 bit

Format: MP4

Films publicly screened anywhere will not be accepted.

Films made before November 2017 will not be accepted.

Setting of the film must be in ASEAN or Korea.

Films must be appropriate for all ages.

Securing the copyrights of any material used in the film is the sole responsibility of the participants.

Prizes for the winning films are the following:

Grand Prix: $2,000 or trip to ASEAN/Korea and certificate

Gold Film Award: $1,500 and certificate

Silver Film Award: $1,000 and certificate

Bronze Film Awards (2 films): $700 and certificate

People’s Choice Award*: $500

Application forms and letter of consent for the contest can be dowloaded through www.aseankorea.org. Submission of entries is from August 6 to October 6, 2018.

Finalists will be notified by October 22, 2018. – Rappler.com