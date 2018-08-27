Thai director Vithaya Thongyuyong and actor Sunny Suwanmenthanont hope viewers will relate to the story

Published 1:00 PM, August 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The stars of the Thai movie Brother of the Year were in town last August 16 to promote the movie – which, unlike most romantic comedy films, zooms in on the relationship of an irresponsible brother and his much more confident sister, who is about to marry her foreigner boyfriend.

At the press conference for the movie, director Vithaya Thongyuyong said it was the nuances of a brother and sister's relationship that drew him to the idea.

"The relationship between brother and sister is unique [compared to] other relationships," Vithaya said. "It's like love and hate. We love and hate them but therefore, we still have to love them because we cannot cut them off."

Vithaya said that no one can choose their sibling. "We have one character. The other character, which is the lover (played by 2PM member Nickhun Horvejkul), will have conflict. So it's more fun than having a brother-to-brother or sister-to-sister relationship [in the movie]," he added.

Sunny Suwanmethanont, who plays Chut, the annoying lead in the movie, said it's his first time to star in a movie that tackles the relationship of a brother and sister. He said everyone can relate to the movie.

"You'll cry while watching the movie. You'll feel pity for them, happy for them," Sunny said.

Brother of the Year tells the story of Chut (Sunny) and Jane (Yaya Sperbund). Jane is often seen as the achiever in the family and Chut tends to give her a hard time, whether it be personal or professional. He becomes a pain especially when a guy shows interest in his sister.

And if their cat-and-dog relationship is not enough, things turn a bit more heated when Chut discovers that Jane is in a happy relationship with Moji (Nickhun), who is half Japanese .

Chut will do anything get in the way of his sister's happiness.

Also part of the cast is newcomer Chanchalerm Manasaporn, who is Chut's girlfriend in the film.

Brother of the Year opens in the Philippines on September 5. – Rappler.com