Published 2:58 PM, August 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The production of Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is on hold – at least for the time being.

According to Hollywood Reporter, production has temporarily stopped, as Marvel and Disney regroup on the project, following the firing of director James Gunn in July.

The report said that a preporduction team was dismissed and is now free to look for work.

Gunn was axed from the project, following backlash over offensive tweets from years back. (READ: Disney axes director James Gunn over offensive tweets)

With the production on hold, Hollywood Reporter quoted a source: "The timeline has been pushed out."

No release schedule was announced by Disney and Marvel for the movie.

The show's cast, led by Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Zoe Saldana posted a letter, calling for the reinstatement of Gunn in the movie. Gunn directed the first two films.

A petition was also launched in July, calling for Gunn to return to the film. They have yet to announce his replacement. – Rappler.com