At the same time, director Cathy Garcia-Molina says she doesn't think intimate scenes are needed to showcase an actor's maturity

Published 9:31 AM, August 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Director Cathy Garcia-Molina has a soft spot for Daniel Padilla. Having worked together on several projects, the two were able to build a solid relationship that goes beyond that of an actor and his director.

“Nagiging John Lloyd siya ng buhay ko. Nakakaaway ko na po siya,” Cathy said during the press conference for The Hows of Us last August 22.



(He became the John Lloyd [Cruz] of my life. He and I often argue.)

“‘Di ba po the closer you get to a person mas nag-aaway na kayo? Nagkakaroon na kayo ng dahilan na mag-away kasi nga hindi na trabaho lang, nagiging personal. So nasasaktan na niya ko, nasasaktan ko na siya. Kasi kung trabaho lang pakialam ko sa kanya.”

(Isn't it that when you're closer to a person, you fight more often? Because you have more reason to fight because this isn't just work, it's personal. So he hurts me, I hurt him. If it were just work, I wouldn't really care.)

Without further going into details, Cathy revealed that they had their first fight while shooting in Amsterdam.

“Unang away namin Amsterdam. Ako po kasi talaga matampuhin. I’m a very sensitive person. Sensitive in a good way but in a bad way, too. May mga panahon na nao-offend na ko ni Daniel na hindi niyan alam but because he is Daniel to me.”

(Out first fight was in in Amsterdam. I'm a very sensitive person. Sensitive in a good way but in a bad way too. There were times Daniel would offend me without him knowing but because he is Daniel to me.)

A more mature Kathniel

Based on the trailer alone, it’s easy to see that The Hows of Us is not your typical Kathniel film. With a story that resonates with a more mature audience, the latest release is a far cry from romcoms Must Be Love and She’s Dating the Gangster.

“There is clamor to see more and where will you go other than up? Where will you go other than older or more mature?” Cathy explained.

“Kumbaga, na-exhaust na somehow ang romcom kasi nga both in soap operas and film ginagawa na nila. Even themselves also meron na silang want to do something different.”

(In other words, we've exhausted somehow the romcom genre for both of them in soap operas and films they made. They themselves want to do something different.)

Echoing their director’s statement, Kathryn and Daniel added that at this point in their respective careers, they wanted to work on projects they could be proud of.

“Naghahanap din siguro kami ng may laman na, may laman ‘yung content. Pagdating sa pelikula, gusto namin ng worth watching. Matanda, bata, may laman ‘yung pinapanood,” Daniel said.

(I guess we're also looking for deeper content. When it comes to movies, we want to do something that's worth watching. Young, old, we want them to watch a movie that has something.)

The Hows of Us is also meant to show Kathryn and Daniel’s versatility as actors. Cathy understood that while both stars have been in the industry for quite a while, there are some who remain unconvinced when it comes to the love team’s acting prowess.

“I’m going to be very honest, maraming nagdo-doubt sa capacity ng artista ko, especially Kathryn. So I have this, ‘Hindi. Ilalabas ko ang galing ni Kathryn sa pelikulang ito.’ I think she did it with flying colors,” she shared.

(I'll be honest, there are so many who doubt the capacity of my artists, especially Kathryn. So I have this idea where, 'No, I will bring out the best in Kathryn in this movie.' I think she did it with flying colors.)

“[There are] people who are kinda medyo tentative pa kung bibilib na sila sa dalawa, kung may acting prowess ba itong dalawa o wala. Hinahanapan na. So here is a movie hopefully to answer these questions. May ibubuga nga ba ‘tong dalawang ‘to? Puwede na nga ba silang tawaging actors other than the romcoms they do? This is the answer,” she said.

([There are] people who are kind of tentative if they should believe in these two, if they have the acting prowess or not. They're looking for it. So here is a movie hopefully to answer those questions. Do these two have the talent? Can they really be called actors other than the romcoms they do? This is the answer.)

The director, however, stressed that she did not find it necessary to include intimate scenes just to show the actors’ maturity.

“In fact, pinagbawalan po ako. Pinapangako lang ako na hindi ko pupuntahan ang hindi dapat. Hindi ko pinuntahan ang hindi kailangan. Kasi halimbawa, sex. Kaya kong magkuwento about a relationship without it,” she explained.

(In fact, I was not allowed to do it. I was jsut made promise not to go where it shouldn't go. I didn't go there because we didn't need to. For example, sex, I can tell a story without it.)

“I am proud to say that we were able to make a movie about a relationship without it. I am proud to say we were able to make a movie about a relationship na puwedeng pumasok ang mga anak niyo (that your kids can go inside a cinema). Kasi (Because) at the end of the day, it is wholesome.”

The Hows of Us tells the story of ex-couple Primo (Daniel) and George (Kathryn) who, despite a bad breakup, meet again at the house they both invested in when they were together. As they fight for ownership, old feelings start to resurface, making them question past decisions.

The Hows of Us opens August 29 in cinemas. – Rappler.com