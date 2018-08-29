Check the films and documentaries to be screened at the festival commemorating the 46th year of the declaration of Martial Law

Published 5:44 PM, August 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cinema Centenario, together with the Commission on Human Rights, announced on Wednesday, August 29, the month-long Never Forget Film Festival to commemorate the 46th year of the declaration of Martial Law in the country.

Starting September 1, films related to the Martial Law experience under the Marcos regime and human rights abuses will be shown at the Cinema Centenario in Maginhawa, Quezon City. Documentaries will also be shown, and there will be discussions and readings of related literature.

The films and documentaries in the lineup are:

Eskapo (1995)

Director: Chito Roño

Starring: Christopher de Leon and Richard Gomez

Barber's Tales (2013/2014)

Director: Jun Robles Lana

Starring: Eugene Domingo

Respeto (2017)

Director: Treb Monteras III

Starring: Abra, Dido de la Paz, Loonie

Citizen Jake (2018)

Director: Mike de Leon

Starring: Atom Araullo

Ka Oryang (2011)

Director: Sari Lluch Dalena

Starring: Alessandra de Rossi

Esprit de Corps (2014)

Director: Aureus Solito (Kanakan-Balintagos)

Starring: JC Santos, Sandino Martin

Ang Panahon ng Halimaw (Season of the Devil) (2018)

Director: Lav Diaz

Starring: Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao

Forbidden Memory (2016)

Director: Teng Mangansakan

Mula sa Kung Ano Ang Noon (2014)

Director: Lav Diaz

Starring: Hazel Orencio, Roeder, Perry Dizon

Ginoong Maria (2018)

Director: Jon Red

Moral (1982)

Director: Marilou Diaz-Abaya

Writer: Ricky Lee

Starring: Lorna Tolentino, Ana Marin, Sandy Andolong, Gina Alajar

Batang West Side (2001)

Director: Lav Diaz

Starring: Joel Torre, Angel Aquino, Gloria Diaz, Yul Servo

Madilim ang Gabi (Dark is the Night) (2017)

Director: Adolfo Alix Jr

Starring: Gina Alajar, Phillip Salvador

Tu Pug Imatuy (The Right to Kill) (2017)

Director: Arnel Barbarona

Insiang (1976)

Director: Lino Brocka

Starring: Hilda Koronel

Short Films and Documentaries

Maliw

Director: Rob Jara

Oliver

Director: Nick Deocampo

Multo ng Nakaraan

Director: Howie Severino

Portraits of Mosquito Press

Director: JL Burgos

Ang mga Alingawngaw sa Panahong ng Pagpapasya

Director: Hector Barretto Calma

Signos

Director: Mike de Leon

For tickets and information, log on to the Cinema Centenario page or contact +63945-536-7054