Never Forget Film Festival lineup announced
MANILA, Philippines – Cinema Centenario, together with the Commission on Human Rights, announced on Wednesday, August 29, the month-long Never Forget Film Festival to commemorate the 46th year of the declaration of Martial Law in the country.
Starting September 1, films related to the Martial Law experience under the Marcos regime and human rights abuses will be shown at the Cinema Centenario in Maginhawa, Quezon City. Documentaries will also be shown, and there will be discussions and readings of related literature.
The films and documentaries in the lineup are:
Eskapo (1995)
Director: Chito Roño
Starring: Christopher de Leon and Richard Gomez
Barber's Tales (2013/2014)
Director: Jun Robles Lana
Starring: Eugene Domingo
Respeto (2017)
Director: Treb Monteras III
Starring: Abra, Dido de la Paz, Loonie
Citizen Jake (2018)
Director: Mike de Leon
Starring: Atom Araullo
Ka Oryang (2011)
Director: Sari Lluch Dalena
Starring: Alessandra de Rossi
Esprit de Corps (2014)
Director: Aureus Solito (Kanakan-Balintagos)
Starring: JC Santos, Sandino Martin
Ang Panahon ng Halimaw (Season of the Devil) (2018)
Director: Lav Diaz
Starring: Piolo Pascual, Shaina Magdayao
Forbidden Memory (2016)
Director: Teng Mangansakan
Mula sa Kung Ano Ang Noon (2014)
Director: Lav Diaz
Starring: Hazel Orencio, Roeder, Perry Dizon
Ginoong Maria (2018)
Director: Jon Red
Moral (1982)
Director: Marilou Diaz-Abaya
Writer: Ricky Lee
Starring: Lorna Tolentino, Ana Marin, Sandy Andolong, Gina Alajar
Batang West Side (2001)
Director: Lav Diaz
Starring: Joel Torre, Angel Aquino, Gloria Diaz, Yul Servo
Madilim ang Gabi (Dark is the Night) (2017)
Director: Adolfo Alix Jr
Starring: Gina Alajar, Phillip Salvador
Tu Pug Imatuy (The Right to Kill) (2017)
Director: Arnel Barbarona
Insiang (1976)
Director: Lino Brocka
Starring: Hilda Koronel
Short Films and Documentaries
Maliw
Director: Rob Jara
Oliver
Director: Nick Deocampo
Multo ng Nakaraan
Director: Howie Severino
Portraits of Mosquito Press
Director: JL Burgos
Ang mga Alingawngaw sa Panahong ng Pagpapasya
Director: Hector Barretto Calma
Signos
Director: Mike de Leon
For tickets and information, log on to the Cinema Centenario page or contact +63945-536-7054