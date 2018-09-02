The letter is from Gregorio del Pilar to Remedios Nable Jose, but you can pretend it's for you

Published 12:30 PM, September 02, 2018

Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral will be premiering soon, and those who have been waiting for the film since they saw the end of its prequel Heneral Luna can finally heave a sigh of relief.

Before that though, here's an opportunity for them to swoon as Paulo Avelino reads a love letter from his character Gregorio del Pilar to his lady love Remedios Nable Jose.

In the film, Gregorio, aka Goyo, leads a small battalion of Filipino troops against the much bigger US army in the Battle of Tirad Pass.

Of course, the film also takes a look at Goyo's personal life, including his struggles with being given so much responsibility at such a young age, and of course, his romantic experiences too.

If the video leaves you considerably hyped for the film, you could also check out Angelito, the short film that bridges Heneral Luna and Goyo.

Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral hits theaters on September 5. – Rappler.com