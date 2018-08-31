Cornerstone Entertainment releases photos and videos of Kris and actress Constance Wu on set

Published 10:43 PM, August 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The movie adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians continues to be the talk of the town – and in the Philippines, it's Kris Aquino's role that's getting extra attention.

On Friday, August 31, Cornerstone Entertainment posted behind-the-scenes photos and footage of Kris and lead star Constance Wu as they shot a pivotal moment in the movie.

Kris is co-managed by Cornerstone. She plays the role of Princess Intan in the film.

Kris first gave followers a first look into her role as Princess Intan back in July. She attended the movie's grand premiere in Los Angeles, where she wore another yellow gown, this time by designer Michael Leyva. (LOOK: Kris Aquino almost wore this gown to the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Hollywood premiere)

In its first week, the movie grossed over P82.7 million in the box office in Philippine cinemas. It broke the record for biggest opening weekend for a foreign romantic comedy and biggest opening for Warner Bros in the Philippines for 2018.

Kris isn't the only Filipino in the movie. Comedian Nico Santos is also in the cast, and plays Oliver, lead Nick Young's cousin. – Rappler.com