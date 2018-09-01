Epy takes on the role of the sublime paralytic as he reads an excerpt from Mabini’s collection of writings, ‘Ang Rebolusyong Pilipino’

Published 12:30 PM, September 01, 2018

Epy Quizon was made to play Apolinario Mabini, not only for the striking resemblance, but also for that weighty furrowed brow and gravitas with which he portrays the hero who has come to be known as the brains of the revolution.

In Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral, Epy returns to his role as Mabini, who resigns as the Prime Minister of the Philippines as he begins to question the moves of president Emilio Aguinaldo.

Before he returns to the big screen as the sublime paralytic, here’s a video of him reading a part of Ang Rebolusyong Pilipino, Mabini’s chronicle and critique of the Philippine Revolutions against Spain and the United States.

And if you want more of Goyo, listen to what Epy has to say about his character – and why Mabini is his favorite hero – in an interview on Rappler Talk Entertainment.

Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral hits theaters on September 5. – Rappler.com