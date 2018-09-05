The festival runs from September 12-18

Published 4:16 PM, September 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – ToFarm Film Festival 2018 will run in select cinemas from September 12-18. Now on its 3rd year, the festival will showcase 6 feature films, ranging from different genres, depicting the lives of a Filipino farmer.

From stories about outer space farming to sweet potatoes used as illegal drugs, here are the six movies you can watch this year:

1957

Written and directed by Hubert Tibi

Running time: 80 minutes

A historical drama. A story of struggle, hard work, and hope – even when the very reason for hope is all of a sudden gone. A group of farmers in Bicol are at the mercy of Don Jose, a strict and abusive landlord. 20-year-old Lucio, son of Carding, a former member of the Hukbalahap, their follow corn-growers and respective families, anticipate the arrival of President Ramon Magsaysay in their area, for genuine land reform to take place.

Cast

Ronwaldo Martin

Richard Quan

Menggie Cobarrubias

Kathe Bernales

Selina Grace Boucher

Joe Gruta

Rolando Inocencio

Alimuom

Written, edited, and directed by Keith Sicat

Running time: 90 minutes

In the future, farming is banned on Earth due to the toxic environment. All agriculture is now done off-world, manned by Outerspace Filipino Workers. The children living under the Mega-Manila Bio Dome no longer know what the vegetables in the song “Bahay Kubo” look like… but some scientists and farmers resist; the seeds of rebellion are sown in the barren wastelands of the Philippines.

Cast

Ina Feleo

Epy Quizon

Mon Confiado

Dido Dela Paz

Kiko Matos

Elora Españo

Karl Medina

Kauyagan (Way of Life)

Written and directed by Julienne Ilagan

Running time: 90 minutes

Piyo refuses to accept the responsibilities that comes with being the only son of a Datu from the Talaandig Tribe. He defies his destiny and runs away from home to pursue his dreams of freedom only to find himself behind bars when he is mistaken as a rebel.

He finds contentment in anonymity in prison, no matter that the calls of his ancestors echo in his dreams. Back with his people, he discovers certain realities. Will he still be able to deny the destiny of his bloodline?

Cast

Jefferson Bringas

Perry Dizon

Bayang Barrios

Mga Anak ng Kamote

Written by John Carlo Pacala

Directed by Carlo Enciso Catu

Running Time: 80 minutes

In fictional Philippines 2048, the humble sweet potato is "regularized" as a part of the government’s campaign against illegal drugs. Those unable to control their appetite for the tuber hide off to the boondocks to plant and eat it out of sight of authorities. After being isolated in the mountain for years, a woman travels to the city to look for her husband who is held by the police for selling illegal kamote. The journey leads her to a discovery about the past that may or may not have happened.

Cast

Katrina Halili

Alex Medina

Carl Guevara

Kiko Matos

Lui Manansala





SOL SEARCHING

Written and directed by Roman Perez Jr.

Running time: 100 minutes

This is a story of Sol, a farmer-teacher in a public school near Nueva Ecija. Following an unexpected death, without any family to organize a burial, a friend and former student decides to carry her coffin traveling to different places, similar to the stations of the cross.

Cast

Pokwang

Joey Marquez

JM Salvado

Gilleth Sandico

Jelson Bay

Tanabata’s Wife

Written by Charlson Ong, based on the short story of the same title by Sinai Hamada

Directed by Charlson Ong and Lito Casaje

Running time: 95 minutes

Early in the 20th century, La Trinidad Valley is home to Japanese immigrant farmers, among them is Tanabata-San. He falls in love with his young Bontok farmhand, Fasang. They marry and have a son, Kato. But Fasang falls for a distant cousin, Okdo. They elope and take Kato along. Tanabata loses his will to live, wishing only to see his wife and son one last time.

Okdo loses his job and abandons Fasang. She goes to the work camp to dig roads. Tanabata’s aide Tiago sees her and implores her to come home. Will true love find its way?

Cast

Miyuki Kamimura

Maribeth Fanglayan

Kurt Alalag

Danilo Bulanay

Yoshisito Tsukasa

Brian Arda

Lito Casaje

Catch the ToFarm Film Festival at SM Megamall, SM Manila, Robinson’s Galleria, Trinoma, Greenbelt 1, Gateway, Gaisano Davao, and Robinson’s Legaspi.

1957, which was shot entirely in Iriga, will be screened at Robinson’s Naga.

The festival runs from September 12-18, 2018.

For more information on screening and ticket prices visit ToFarm Facebook Page. – Rappler.com